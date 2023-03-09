Center for Empowering the Rural Woman celebrates International Women's Day

On March 8, 2023, the Center for Empowering the Rural Woman (CERW) will celebrate International Women's Day, a day that recognises women's achievements and promotes gender equality around the world.

CERW has been committed to empowering rural women for over a decade by providing them with the skills, knowledge, and resources they need to improve their livelihoods and achieve economic independence. Our programmes have assisted women in breaking down barriers, increasing their financial literacy, and developing critical skills such as leadership and entrepreneurship.

CERW has joined the global community in celebrating the theme "Choose to Challenge" this year. We believe that confronting gender inequality is critical to achieving a world in which women can live in dignity and reach their full potential. We can ensure a more equitable society for all by giving women equal opportunities and investing in their education and professional development.

CERW reaffirms its commitment to empowering women in rural areas and promoting gender equality on International Women's Day. We call on individuals, organisations, and governments to collaborate in order to create a more equitable world in which women can thrive.

For more information on the Center for Empowering Rural Women and our programmes, visit our website https://www.cerwghana.com/

Contact: Yobonzie Christian-Clifford, Managing Director of Center for Empowering the Rural Woman Email: [email protected] Phone: 055 730 0260/050 489 2922

--- Signed--------

Yobonzie Christian-Clifford

Managing Director