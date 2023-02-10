Ga Queen Mother dies

Naa Dedei Omaadru III

The Ga Traditional Council has announced the death of the queen mother of the Ga state, Her Royal Majesty, Naa Dedei Omaadru III.

Ambassador S.J.K. Parker, Chief of Protocol and Communication at the Ga Traditional Council, made this known on behalf of the Paramount Chief of the Ga Traditional Area, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, during a press briefing on Wednesday in Accra.

He said the late queen mother, known in private life as Naa Dedei Ablah, who served as the longest serving queen of the Ga state, passed away on December 26, 2022, aged 88, in Accra.

He said, “The late queen mother sought the welfare of the girl-child and women so as to safeguard their future, setting a remarkable example of leadership to the queen mothers in the Ga state. She stood for peace and unity and promoted not only for the Ga state but for all Ghanaians and also advocated for a united approach to meaningful development for her people.”

He further stated that aside her outstanding leadership traits, the late Naa Dedei Omaadru III, also embarked on some charitable projects.

This, he stated, include donating items worth 12 million Ghana cedis to the Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled at the Ghana National Rehabilitation Centre in Accra among several others.

The Protocol and Communications Director added that the late queen mother who returned from the USA in 2021, where she lived for sometime, was a unifier who had always wanted peace to continuously prevail in the Ga state irrespective of people’s political affiliation.

He said the Ga state had not only lost a great mother with a stately and sterling leadership but an affable mother of the Ga state and many others in the diaspora.

Her Royal Majesty, the late Naa Dedei Omaadru III will be laid to rest on April 29, 2023 with a book of condolence opened at the Ga Traditional Council office on February 13, 2023 at Kaneshie in Accra.

-Daily Guide