Ejura-Sekyedumase: Over 3000 pupils study in deplorable classrooms after violent rainstorm destroy roofs of 6 JHSs – GES

Over 3000 pupils in the Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipality of the Ashanti Region are forced to study under deplorable classrooms after a heavy rainstorm ripped off the roofs of some six Junior high school buildings.

The schools' roofing system according to the Municipal Education Director, Mr Kwasi Frimpong Haruna were ripped off last Friday causing difficulties for students and teachers in the area.

He disclosed that, although authorities in the municipality are working around the clock to solve the roofing problem, the situation has affected academic activities in the schools.

Mr Haruna was speaking to the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show Nyansapo on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

"Some of the students are currently learning in makeshift facilities with many under the mercy of the sun making it difficult for students to concentrate on their studies", he told the programme’s host Captain Koda.

He added, "The education Directorate has already requested about 3000 pieces of wood from the Forestry Department in the area but the entire work will need a lot of resources.

"We are therefore appealing to the government and all goodwill Ghanaians to help roof the buildings again."