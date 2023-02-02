Sunyani Methodist Diocese gets new youth leaders

New executives of the Youth Development Ministry of the Sunyani Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana have been formally inaugurated at the Wesley Cathedral in Sunyani.

With Rev Jonathan Amankwaa Oppong, the Diocesan Youth Organiser (DYO), as the Chairman, the new executives include Kwadwo Addai, Vice-Chairman; Francis Nkatsia, Secretary; Edrine Okoso, Assistant Secretary; Perpetual Ewurama Andoh, Treasurer; Solomon Gyasi Boateng and Frederick Agyei Opoku as Co-opted members and Ernest Osei Baffour as Ex-Officio member.

They are expected to coordinate the activities of all youth organisations, namely the Methodist Youth Fellowship, the Girls Fellowship, the Boys and Girls Brigade and the Children’s ministry (Sunday School) and the Ghana Methodist Students Union (GHAMSU).

The new executives shall also assist the DYO in directing youth work in the diocese through training in leadership, discipleship and skills acquisition, among others.

The Methodist Bishop of Sunyani, Rt. Rev Daniel Kwasi Tannor, who inducted the new executives into office, charged them to lead lifestyles worthy of emulation, and shun ungodly passions which could lead them a disastrous end.

He entreated them to rely on the word of God for directions rather than being misled by all kinds of teachings which are usually on social media.

God’s word

“The internet is flooded with all kinds of teachings and other information. Which of them are you following or relying on? I will encourage you to choose the right one, which is the word of God,” he said.

Making references to the Enlightenment era, which was an intellectual and philosophical movement that dominated Europe in the 17th and 18th centuries with global influences and effects as well as Gnosticism, a prominent heretical movement of the 2nd-century Christian Church, Rt. Rev Tannor cautioned the Christians to be wary of any teaching that is at variance with God’s word in the Bible.

Rev Jonathan Amankwaa Oppong, the DYO, for his part, explained that the Methodist Church Ghana created the Youth Ministries Directorate for the nurturing and training of its young people in Christian values.

According to him, the directorate is still in the business of developing and nurturing trust-worthy Christian leaders for both church and society in collaboration with the youth councils at the various levels of the church.