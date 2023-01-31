I never fell out with my boss – Teary Jessica Soforo explains why she left Citi FM

Celebrated Ghanaian media personality, Jessica Opare Sarfo, known by most people as Jessica O.S., has given the reasons for quitting her job at the Accra-based Citi FM/Citi TV.

The YouTuber said she felt it was time to exit the media space and look for something new in her life after turning 40 years.

Speaking on her channel, Jessica said unlike the rumour that she quarrel with her boss, she left to explore new opportunities after doing 17years in radio.

"There were rumours swirling all over the place—things being said on my behalf that I had no idea about, people saying, 'Oh, I’ve fallen out with a boss, you know, and that kind of thing. None of them was true," she said in the video.

"I left Citi Fm because I felt it was time, it was time to truly explore being me. I had hit a milestone of 40 years a few months earlier, and I just felt like I knew that as soon as I hit 40, I was going to quit. It was just a matter of time," she explained.

She averred that quitting her job hasn’t been a failed decision, as she is now able to fulfil some of her wildest dreams in life.

"Has it been a rewarding journey so far? Absolutely. Some of my wildest dreams have come true. Things that I never thought I’d be able to do have been done," Jessica revealed.

Before leaving the station after 17 years, Jessica hosted some of the flagship programmes such as "Brunch in the Citi," "Sex in the Citi," "Sister Sister," "Upside Down," and "Traffic Avenue" (formerly "Citi Drive").