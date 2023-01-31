My wife left because I've a beautiful daughter outside – Osofo Kyiri Abosom admits adultery

Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, Founder and Leader of the Live Assembly Worship Center has given reasons why his marriage hit rock.

He revealed that his wife, Mrs. Princess Andrews, also known as Osofo Maame Kyiri Abosom has left for close to a year after discovering he has a daughter with another woman.

Speaking to his church members in a viral online video, the man of God told his congregants that his wife has even sued him to claim part of his properties.

"My wife has left, and for over a year now, we do not see her in church. She says she has a problem with me having a daughter outside of our marriage. She has sued me, but the court said since we did not marry there, they cannot handle it," he revealed.

He continued, "She has sued me in several courts, claiming my properties. She also wants to take custody of the children. She asked the court to sack all my maids, so I’ve sacked them. When you meet your gossiping friends and they complain about your pastor’s wife, tell them they are no longer married.

Not sure his followers will continually believe in his ministry, Osofo Kyiri Abosom urged them to focus on his teachings and not his broken marriage.

The Ghana Union Movement (GUM) 2020 presidential candidate emphasised that his wife wasn’t in the picture when he first received his calling into the ministry.

"You are here because of me and not because of my marriage. Stop gossiping and focus on why you came here. When God called me, my wife wasn’t part of the call, and the power given to me is from God and not my wife. God called me, and I’m doing my work. If she says she is leaving, she can leave. There are a number of beautiful ladies here, and if I need your support, I will let you come and help me," he stated.