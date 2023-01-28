Gladiators Cycling Club donates 70 bicycles to 12 schools in Binduri

Gladiators Cycling Club powered by Ghana by Bike has donated 70 bicycles to 12 schools in the Binduri District of the Upper East Region.

Some selected teachers and school children who are living in Binduri and schooling at Bawku were also given bicycles to aid their movement.

In a speech at the short ceremony, Inusah Akeliba on behalf of Gladiators Cycling Club powered by Ghana By Bike (GBB) presented 70 bicycles to 12 selected schools.

The beneficiary schools are Boko JHS, Nayoko NO.1 and 2 JHS, Narango A and B JHS, Binduri A and B JHS, Kukparigu JHS, Kaadi JHS, Sakpari JHS, Tambiigu JHS and teachers.

Adams Alhassan, the Upper East Coordinator of Ghana by Bike said students who walk for five kilometres or more to get to school got tired or halfway missed their lessons.

According to Adams Alhassan, the situation prompted him to contact Ghana by Bike national coordinator for support to relieve the suffering students.

Adam Alhassan thanked the donors and promised on behalf of the students to keep the bicycle in good use.

A beneficiary student at Tambeigu Basic School, Agole Christbella said she used to walk long distances to go to school.

The Chief of Boko, Naba Awini Adams, thanked the Club for the support given to his school pupils. Naba Awini said the bicycles will go a long way to reduce absenteeism in schools and improve teaching and learning.

Naba Awini however, warned the beneficiary students not to use the bicycles to roam aimlessly.