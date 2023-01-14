Saturday power outage caused by "systems disturbance" - GRIDCo

The Ghana GRID Company (GRIDCo) says its 330kV Aboadze – Anwomaso line Saturday tripped leading to power outage in most parts of the country.

In a statement, the Company said a “system disturbance” occurred on Saturday, January 14 at 11:57 hours.

“The outage occurred after GRIDCo's 330kV Aboadze – Anwomaso line tripped followed by a number of lines in the western corridor of the grid triggering a system disturbance causing all thermal plants and Bui generators and customer loads to trip,” it said.

The statement said a raging bush fire under GRIDCo's high voltage lines near Tarkwa had been identified as the cause of the power lines’ trips.

It said a fire tender from Tarkwa Goldfields was on site working to bring the fire under control.

The statement also said: “Meanwhile, restoration of the grid commenced immediately and efforts are ongoing to restore power to all affected areas and customers.”

It apologised for the inconvenience caused by the incident.

Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) was incorporated in December 2006 to carry out the economic dispatching and transmission of electricity from facilities of wholesale suppliers (Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to bulk customers and distribution of utilities in Ghana and West Africa.

GRIDCo operates the National Interconnected Transmission System (NITS). The Utilities are from eleven (11) Wholesale Suppliers, including the Volta River Authority (VRA).

GNA