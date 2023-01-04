Champion Divine Clinic's CEO, 11 others in court for demolishing, harassing and threatening tenants

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Champion Divine Clinic, Dr. Kwaku Frimpong

Twelve others including the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Champion Divine Clinic, Dr. Kwaku Frimpong, and two police officers have been hauled before a High Court in Kumasi for contempt of court.

The CEO and other Respondents despite a court order restraining parties in a matter of a civil suit number FAL 84/17, from taking any action on a disputed storey building at Adum in Kumasi went ahead making a transfer, renovate, etc against the Court's ruling dated 11th April 2022.

According to a document available to the reporter, with all these illegalities by the CEO of Champion Divine Clinic and his cohorts, one police officer named 'ADEPA' is alleged to have constantly threatened, harassed and intimidated tenants occupying the disputed property.

A motion of notice filed by an applicant Nana Gyapaa Ameyaw II, the Bepoahene and Nifahene of Agona Traditional, before the same Court by Nana Obiri Boahen, Esq, counsel for and on behalf of the Applicant herein; praying to the Court to commit the Respondents to the prison for their gross disrespect for law and order, more especially the orders of the High Court.

Nana Obiri Boahen, explains that the conduct of Dr. Kwaku Frimpong, two police officers and nine others expose the administration of justice to public ridicule, and not only that but also undermines and scandalizes the Court which the Respondents must be penalised severely for their action.

According to him, Dr. Kwaku Frimpong who is the 1st Respondent not being the owner of the property in dispute cannot make any valid transfer of the same to the other defendant for monetary consideration.

Lawyer Obiri Boahen stated "the purported transfer was made without the consent, concurrence, authority, etc of the actual owner(s) of H/No OTB 105, Adum."

The Applicants' lawyer is therefore of a strong conviction that: "following the above disposition, it is crystal clear that the defendants/respondents have no legal or equitable title in law which needs the protection from this Honourable Court."