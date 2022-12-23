NPP can never ‘break the 8’ with this poor economic management — KNUST senior lecturer

Dr Akwasi Amakye Boateng, a senior lecturer at the Department of History and Political Studies at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has rubbished the "breaking the 8" mantra of the NPP.

To him, the ruling party can never win the 2024 general election citing poor economic management since its assumption in power.

Speaking on Accra-based Onua TV’s morning show, the lecturer was sure that Ghanaians will vote against the NPP.

"There is no eight there for the NPP to break. It is just a question of time. Ghanaians cannot wait to vote this government out of office.

"Politics and economics go hand in hand. The level of mismanagement of Ghana's economy by this NPP government is unprecedented. Not even in the time of General Acheampong in the 1970s did we see the kind of hardships in Ghana now,” he said.

He continued, “The country's economy is so bad that even the IMF told us that they cannot engage us until we restructure our debts.”

Dr. Amakye Boateng made this comment while reacting to a debate on whether the newly elected executives of the NDC will be so soft to allow the NPP "break the 8" in 2024.