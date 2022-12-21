Samira Bawumia receives Duke of Edinburgh International Award

Samira Bawumia, the wife of the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has received yet another huge international honour.

The Second Lady on Monday, December 19 was honoured with a Duke of Edinburgh International Award (Head of States).

Mrs Bawumia’s recognition falls in the category of Legacy and Gender Development Initiative for Africa due to her utmost impact on the lives of women in most Ghanaian communities.

On her social media handles, the second lady wrote, "Last night, I was honoured to receive the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award (Head of State Awards) in the category of Legacy & Gender and Development Initiative for Africa (GADIA). This is in recognition of my contribution to the development of women in Ghana."

At the event were H.E. Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, as well as other dignitaries.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award was founded in 1956 by His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh, KG, KT, in conjunction with Kurt Hahn, the German educationalist, to support young people on their journey of self-development, regardless of their background, culture, physical ability, skills, or interest.

Concerned that young people’s development was being held back, together they created a programme that would support young people on the journey of self-development as they find their purpose, passion, and place in the world.

The award scheme was introduced in Ghana in November 1967 as the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award. During the same period, permission was granted by the Ghana Education Service for its introduction in various secondary schools as extra-curricular activities for the development of young people.

In 1971, H. E. Edward Akuffo Addo, then President of the Republic of Ghana, presented the Gold Award to the first batch of four (4) young people at the Peduase Lodge for their selfless services through the designed activities of the Award.