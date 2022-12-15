Asiedu Nketia has put NDC into big trouble in attempt to tarnish Ofosu Ampofo in audio leak confessions — Ben Ephson

Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper, Ben Ephson, has weighed in on the viral leaked tape recording of National Democratic Congress (NDC) General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia confessing that the NDC actually lacked concrete evidence to fight their 2020 election petition at the Supreme Court.

Mr. Asiedu Nketia, affectionately known as ‘General Mosquito,’ who appeared to be speaking to some NDC members in a closed-door meeting, could be heard accusing and blaming the party’s Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, for the party’s shoddy work in relation to the election petition on a tape recording that has surfaced.

He stated clearly that he denied having the results when he stood in the dock during cross-examination at the Supreme Court because the NDC had no evidence to back their claims.

“When we were doing the collation, the system you (Chairman Ofosu Ampofo) brought saying it is robust and strong, when we collated five Regions; we are told it has crashed. This is the truth. So, when we decided to the court, we agreed to do manual collation.

"So, we gathered some people to collect the pick sheets and our Chairman sat on the Collation Committee that he will handle the collation. He went for some University people who did some shoddy work. When the time was up for me to stand in the dock, the results that they gave me if I use it to defend the case, I will be disgraced so we couldn’t send those results to the court.," he stated.

Speaking on the audio leak, Ben Ephson mocked the NDC for what he believes was the truth shared by the party’s General Secretary.

According to him, the revelations by Asiedu Nketia have exonerated the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr. Asiedu Nketia has put the NDC and himself into real trouble by the things he disclosed in the audio recording.

“In an effort to say that the current Chairman has crippled the party, Asiedu Nketia has put the NDC into real trouble because their opponents (NPP) will use it against them in the 2024 general elections,” Ben Ephson told Kwaku Owusu Adjei (Patoo) on Adwenekasa on Accra-based Original FM 91.9.

He added, "I spoke to few delegates in Ho months ago who have still not decided who to vote for in the Championship race. In this case, undecided delegates might vote against him due to his recent utterances in the leaked tape.”

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Congress will be held on December 17, 2022.

