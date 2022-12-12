Ofori-Atta would’ve long been sacked if he wasn’t related to Akufo-Addo — Dr. Asah Asante

Renowned political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Asah Asante has revealed the reason why President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has turned a deaf ear to the calls to sack Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta.

Dr. Asah Asante claimed that the underfire Finance Minister is still at his post because of his family ties with the President.

He stressed in an interview on the Accra-based 'Kokrokoo' Morning Show on Accra-based Peace FM that the President would have sacked the minister if they were not from the same family.

"I am not in President Akufo-Addo's mind, but as a political science lecturer, I can give an indication as to why he is refusing to sack Ofori Atta," he stated.

He continued, "Aristotle, who is considered the father of political science, said that a president can employ anybody he wants, but he should be careful when he is employing his family and his friends."

"The reason Aristotle gave was that it will be difficult for the president to reprimand his relatives whom he has appointed if they don't perform well in their roles. And I think this is the point our president has gotten to now," he added.

Listen to his submissions in the video below;



The governance expert argued, "I believe that if a different person had been the finance minister, he would have been gone by now... I understand him. Sometimes when our leaders are facing difficulties, they are not able to tell anybody."