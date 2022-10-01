Rainforest Alliance Board Of Directors visit Ghana

The Board of Directors and Leadership Team of the Rainforest Alliance led by Mr. Santiago Gowland, the Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Daniel Katz the founder, have paid a working visit to Ghana to among other things assess the impact the organization is making in the lives of farmers and forest dwellers in the country.

The Rainforest Alliance is an international non-profit organization working to create a world where people and nature thrive together through the creation of a more sustainable world using social and market forces to protect nature and improve the lives of farmers and forest communities.

The organization which is operational in over 130 countries across the globe including Ghana, works to achieve its mission, by partnering with diverse allies around the world to drive positive change across global supply chains in many critical natural landscapes through the implementation of proven and scalable solutions on the ground.

In an interview with the media, the Country Director for Rainforest Alliance Ghana, Mr. Kwame Osei, explained that the Board of Directors of the organization considers Ghana as one of the key places where the organization’s impact is being felt by farmers and foresters. That is why they took the time to visit the country to interact with key partners and stakeholders including beneficiaries to learn at firsthand, how Rainforest Alliance is impacting their lives.

Ghana occupies a strategic position within the organization as 18% of all Rainforest Alliance’s certified Cocoa comes from the country. Presently, Rainforest Alliance Ghana is implementing over seven different projects and programs in strategic landscapes across the country. The organization works with over 260,000 Ghanaian farmers largely in the Cocoa sector.

During the five-day visit, the Board and Leadership Team are scheduled to visit key project sites at the Sui River Landscape at Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North Region, interact with farmers, political, traditional, and religious leaders as well as Rainforest Alliance key partners and organizations. The team will later hold a Board Meeting in Accra and visit historical places of interest in Ghana such as the Bobiri Forest Reserve in the Ashanti Region, Cape Coast Castle, Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum, and the Accra Museum among others.