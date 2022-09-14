Sachet water to go for 50pesewas; Ghc9 per bag from September 19

14.09.2022 LISTEN

Effective Monday, September 19 Ghanaians will pay more for sachet and bottled water in the country.

This was agreed at a meeting by the national executive committee of the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (Naspawap).

“It is recommended that ice bottled water 500ml be retailed at 2ghc, and iced bottled water 750ml or medium size be retailed at 3ghc. Iced sachet water is recommended at 50pesewas.

“A bag of sachet water 500ml by 30 will now sell at 7ghc from the retail trucks. Mini shops will now retail a bag of sachet at 9ghc per bag. These reviews take effect from Monday, September 19, 2022,” part of a statement from the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers has announced.

According to Naspawap, the price reviews have been necessitated by the rising costs of inputs such as fuel, packaging materials which are mainly imported, and increases in electricity and water which took effect from September 1, 2022.

The National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers argue that the adjustment is to help producers cover their production costs.

“We appreciate the difficulties our consumers have to go through to endure these hardships. We appeal to all to bear with us,” the statement from the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers concludes.