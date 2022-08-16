Reactions as 42-year-old man cut off his penis while dreaming of slaughtering a goat to prepare food

Kofi Atta, also known as Wofa Atta, age 42, of Assin Fosu in the central region is said to have cut off his penis while dreaming.

The victim revealed that he had a dream where he was slaughtering a goat to help his wife prepare an evening meal.

He said he woke up on Friday, August 12 only to see his penis chopped off.

According to Accra-based GHOne TV, on Monday, August 15, the wife of the man, Adwoa Konadu received a phone call from a neighbour who told her about the shocking incident.

When she returned home, she discovered her husband bleeding from his manhood on a chamber pot.

Due to the gravity of the situation, the wife got her husband a diaper to help reduce blood flow and then drove him to St. Francis Zavier Catholic hospital in Assin Fosu.

However, according to reports, the victim was referred to the Komfo Anokye teaching hospital (Gee) for extensive treatment but facing financial constraints.

Meanwhile, some social media users were taken aback by the news.

They reacted as follows: