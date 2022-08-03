SHS Food Crisis: Church of Pentecost donates GHS30,000 to support school feeding program

In its quest to support government efforts at solving the food crisis in the Senior High Schools across the country, the Church of Pentecost in Accra has directed its Koforidua Area branch to issue a cheque for Ghc30,000 to help buy food items to feed the students at the Pentecost Senior High School in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

The donation was aimed at solving the food crisis that has also hit the Pentecost SHS (PENSEC) in Koforidua.

According to information made available to the correspondent, the directive was given when the Headmaster of the school, Mr. Peter Attah Gyamfi sent an emergency call to the church about the food shortages at the school.

The headmaster indicated that any delay could have compelled them to close down the school.

He added that the situation became worst to the point that students were drinking porridge without sugar and bread.

According to him, their cries caught the attention of the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost Apostle Eric Nyamekye who authorised the Koforidua Area Head, Apostle Samuel Osei Asante to issue a cheque for Ghc30,000 to the school to buy food items to feed the students.

Expressing their gratitude to the church, the management of the school indicated that the money has since been used to purchase food items.

The Headmaster, Mr Peter Attah Gyamfi expressed profound gratitude to the church for intervention and urged other churches, old students associations and philanthropists to support the schools in these difficult times to enhance teaching and learning.