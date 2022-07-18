Ningo-Prampram Assembly to surcharge unauthorized developers

18.07.2022 LISTEN

Mr. Justin Glover, District Works Engineer Ningo-Prampram District Assembly (NiPDA) has warned that unauthorized developers in the district would be surcharged the cost of demolishing the structures stressing that the various legal frameworks empowering the district to take such actions have been duly gazette.

Mr. Glover noted days that officers would be seated in their various offices were over, stressing that the District Works Departments would always deploy officers into the communities to prevent anyone who intends to develop any structure on waterways.

He stated that property developers within the district must seek the concern of the district assembly before embarking on any development in the district.

Mr. Glover explained that the District Assembly would not relent on activating such laws to restore sanity to the various communities.

He stated during an exercise to demolish unauthorized structures on waterways within the district as monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) at Peace Bee in the Ningo-Prampram District.

Mr. Glover said civil works are very expensive and the district Assembly would ensure that offenders bear the cost of the demolishing exercise adding that failure to adhere to such directives would lead to some legal action against the offenders.

The Ningo-Prampram District Assembly is mandated to improve the quality of life of people living within the District by providing leadership and opportunities for social and economic development whilst maintaining a clean, attractive, and secure environment.

Section 12 (3) of Local Governance Act, 2016 (ACT 936) which establishes the Assembly also mandates it to perform among other functions; be responsible for the overall development of the district; and formulate and execute plans, programmes and strategies for the effective mobilization of the resources necessary for the overall development of the district.

It is also mandated to promote and support productive activity and social development in the district and remove any obstacles to initiative and development; and sponsor the education of students from the district to fill particular manpower needs of the district, especially in the social sectors of education and health, making sure that the sponsorship is fairly and equitably balanced between male and female students.

The Assembly is also under the obligation to initiate programmes for the development of basic infrastructure and provide municipal works and services in the district; and be responsible for the development, improvement, and management of human settlements and the environment in the district.

In cooperation with the appropriate national and local security agencies, be responsible for the maintenance of security and public safety in the district; ensure ready access to courts in the district for the promotion of justice, and act to preserve and promote the cultural heritage within the district.

According to the Assembly’s mandate, it is also to initiate, sponsor, or carry out studies that may be necessary for the discharge of any of the duties conferred by this Act or any other enactment; and perform any other functions that may be provided under another enactment.