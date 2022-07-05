Market women will do better than Ofori-Atta; he only knows borrowing and spending – Dr. Amoako Baah

A Political Science lecturer, Dr. Richard Amoako Baah has said Finance Minister Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta has failed to deliver his mandate.

Speaking on the current economic situation of the country, he said the Finance Minister only knows how to borrow and spend in the name of Ghana.

According to him, if that is what it entails to manage the finances and economy of the country then market women can even do a better job.

“Go to the market, the women will tell you trading is not juju… If you are selling higher than what you bought, that’s it. The uneducated women will be better than this man,” Dr. Richard Amoako Baah told Kumasi-based Ultimate FM.

The Political Science academic added, “He [Ken Ofori-Atta] doesn’t do buy and sell ooo! He does borrow and spend and keeps borrowing. Who cannot do this?”

In a recommendation, Dr. Richard Amoako Baah stressed that it is important the Finance Minister is not only fired but investigated for his dealings which has landed Ghana in its current state.

“You call this one who has brought us to this point a financial expert? This is an investment banker and that is different from running an economy. All he has been doing is gimmicks, collateralizing this one and that one.

“Not only sack him but probe him too because some of the things were done deliberately. Every time they borrow money they stand to gain money,” Dr. Amoako Baah said.

The government has reached out to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for support.

Officers from the fund are arriving in Ghana today for official in-person discussions on a programme to commence on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.