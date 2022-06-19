Green Ghana Day exercise must not become a nine-day wonder — Nsuta Kwamang Beposo MP

The Member of Parliament for Nsuta Kwamang Beposo in the Ashanti region, Adelaide Ntim has urged the need for all stakeholders to ensure that the Green Ghana Day tree planting project does not become a nine-day wonder.

According to her, it is important for all to ensure that trees planted during the exercise are well nurtured in order to protect the current and future generations.

The Nsuta Kwamang Beposo lawmaker made the call on the floor of parliament in a statement to commerate one year of the anniversary of the National tree planting exercise.

Government through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources in 2021 launched the day to help increase the nation's green vegetation cover due to deforestation and environmental degradation.

Hon Adelaide Ntim commemded government for the Green Ghana project which he described as a "well intended policy" deserving the commendation of all.

"It was a well- intended policy tolled out on an unprecedented scale in terms of preparation and participation and so must be commended by all," she stated.

The MP noted that the national tree planting exercise has reawakened public consciousness about environmental preservation to ensure that the human race is not endangered.

She urged all to be minded of the maxim- " That when the last tree dies, the last man will die" and work at preventing the last man from dying by conserving the trees planted.

Background

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor in March 2021 launched the National Tree Planting programme the Green Ghana Fay as part of activities marking the International Day of Forests to help protect the country's forests and ecosystem.

The maiden Green Ghana Day say the planting of some five million trees across the country.

The second edition- 2022 witnessed the planting of 20 million seedlings in forest reserves and public places on the theme: " Mobilising for a Green Future".