Wontumi sues Afia Schwarzenegger over sex allegation

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, a businessman and the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), also known as Chairman Wontumi has filed a defamation suit against Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa aka Afia Schwarzenegger.

Chairman Wontumi, the plaintiff, is seeking two million Ghana Cedis (GHC2M) in damages, costs, including legal fees, and a perpetual injunction prohibiting the defendant and allies from publishing any defamatory materials against him, as well as any other order the court, deems appropriate.

This was cited in a summons dated June 9, 2022, which was obtained by Modernghana News. According to the plaintiff's statement of claim, on June 4, 2022, Afia Schwarzenegger made social media posts that smeared his reputation.

As a result, the plaintiff is asking the court to order the defendant to retract and apologize unequivocally for the defamatory statements.

Afia Schwarzenegger claimed in a social media post and a video clip a few days ago that she had sexual relations with Chairman Wontumi.

In the video, Afia Schwarzenegger, the defendant seemed to be referring to a certain Chairman Wontumi's employee telling the person she described as ‘Aunty’ that she can stoop low to work for her (Afia Schwarzenegger's ) ex-lover and that the person has won nothing over her by working with Chairman Wontumi.

"Now that I have your attention... I Queen Afia Schwarzenegger will never work with my ex regardless of the money involved. I can't disrespect my man like that. Aunty's 2nd choice, you won nothing... You were offered what I rejected... Where were you when your boss sorry my ex was kissing my ass just for a logo? While you are at it, ask him how much he paid for just a picture... I'm not cheap like you..." she raged in an Instagram video.

This follows speculations that Chairman Wontumi denied Afia Schwarzenegger the opportunity to work for his Accra-based Womtumi Radio as a drive time host by choosing another person over her.

After this Lawyer, Maurice Ampaw gave a piece of legal advice to Chairman Wontumi asking him to take the matter to court for defamation of character. Afia Schwarzenegger responded by raining insults and curses on the lawyer.

