NDC Donates Essential Items to Mother & Child Hospital in Kasoa to Commemorate June 4th Revolution

As part of the 43rd June 4th anniversary celebration, the NDC organized a clean-up exercise in the Awutu Senya Constituency led by Stephen Ofosu Agyare, the Constituency Chairman. Party faithful in the Constituency turned out in their numbers at the Mother & Child Hospital, an edifice built by the former President, John Dramani Mahama, where they weeded and cleaned up the hospital’s surroundings as part of the activities to mark the anniversary.

The honorable Chairman donated essential items like soft drinks, toiletries and many others to the hospital. In addition to this, he catered for the hospital bills of patients who were detained as a result of their inability to pay their medical bills. The payments ranged from as low as GHS45.00 to as high as GHS1000.00.This situation proves the current economic hardship Ghanaians have to cope with. Indeed, prices of goods and services have shot up so badly that families are barely surviving. It is no wonder, but definitely, a sad turn of events, that hospital bills as low as GHS45.00 for patients in the Mother & Child Hospital in Kasoa are above their strength.

Some members of the NDC present at the hospital during the donations seized the opportunity to donate blood to increase the stock at the blood bank of the hospital.

In an interview with journalists present, the Chairman said that the NPP’s promise of one district one factory is a scam because there is no single factory in Kasoa and other parts of the country built by the NPP government since they assumed power. The promise of one constituency one million dollars also hasn't materialized.

He appealed to the people of the constituency and the country at large to vote massively for the NDC and John Mahama in the coming general elections in 2024 to rescue this country from the hands of corrupt men who only care about themselves, family and friends, and not the wellbeing of the Ghanaian people.

He said that the current hardship in the country is unprecedented and added that such hardship was what sparked the June 4 revolution, which values are premised on probity, accountability and transparency.

He spoke about how COVID funds donated to Ghana were shared among top NPP leaders and how bad governance has been in the country so far.

He stated unequivocally that a John Mahama government will correct all the deadly blunders this government is committing and has urged the people of Ghana to keep hope alive since there is an opportunity for them to vote out the corrupt NPP government in 2024.

By Waterz Yidana

Playwright/Poet