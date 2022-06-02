NPP-Germany: Congratulation to newly elected executives

After months of acrimonious campaigns, in various chapter platforms, the NPP Germany Branch Elections was finally held on the 28. 05. 22. It was peaceful, free, fair and transparent at the European Financial City in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

COUNCIL OF ELDERS - GERMANY

On behalf of the entire Council Of Elders Members, Germany, l write vehemently to congratulate the entire newly elected executive team led by Dr. Felix Yamoah as Chairman at this diaspora branch highly competitive elections in Germany.

ATTENDANCE AT THE BRANCH ELECTIONS

The attendance was overwhelmingly encouraging and historically amongst one of the best Ghanaian political Congresses/rallies ever held in Germany at the comfortable venue provided for the elections. Congratulations to the host Frankfurt am Main chapter and more especially, their former Chairman, Mr. Owusu Ansah for the great and impressive organisational job put in place with his chapter members with a specific emphasis on security, party colour decorations, NPP political rally music as well as other logistics services generally which was extended to all participants perfectly.

ON THE BRANCH ELECTIONS

As a surrogate for the COUNCIL OF ELDERS, Germany, at the elections in Frankfurt am Main, l would like to say emphatically with pride and authority to thank and express my profound appreciation to the entire EC- team at the hall led by Mr. Charles Gyimah, Berlin, and equally Mrs. Eileen Mary Posch Oduro, Hamburg, the aspiring National Treasurer candidate in Ghana who demonstrated as political expertees. l appreciated their enormous initiatives, political skills and the dictative methods/qualities applied to ensure the branch elections success till the end to declare the winners in this arduous elections. Interestingly, the entire team appealed simultaneously to both the voters and observers whiles counting repeatedly to cool down when ALL eyes were on the counting from one to the end of each candidates ballot papers by Mrs. Mary Posch Oduro, with most of supporters chanting repeatedly in anticipation of quick announcement of results.

GOOD LUCK WISHES TO THE NEW

ELECTED EXECUTIVES

At this juncture, l write on behalf of the Council Of Elders Germany to wish the new leadership all the best of luck in their new respective positions to use their good knowledge offices to serve the NPP as a vibrant diaspora branch with deep respect to all members to achieve its political targets or goals for the Nation, Ghana, the only country we have, our birth place, and we love so much. Our greatest prayers is for the Almighty God to pour his showers of blessings on them and without any intimidations to use their good academic offices & experiences to work assiduously with courage, trustworthiness, dynamism and nationalism on the daunting political assignments ahead of the party in Germany and in mother Ghana.

BREAKING THE 8 TO WIN IN 2024

I believe as NPP mother party in Ghana together with the numerous external diaspora branches aim to break the 8, NPP diaspora branches have a herculian task and part to play or contribute in these political wrangling target to work together to achieve this lucrative and anticipating good results - Total Quality Management - T.Q.M.

We, the NPP members in Ghana, Diaspora, as well as around the globe as a whole generally should NOT rely on our political PROWESS of winning by breaking the 8 easily or on one touch issue. The party should rather prepare and work assiduously from the grassroot in the party’s preparations for the arduous elections ahead to break the aiming EIGHT, 8 in 2024 and beyond.

GOODWILL NAME OF NPP IN GERMANY

It has emerged for sometime now politically that NPP Germany is a troublesome branch due to some political descripancy developments and our record level standard name has dwindled drastically tainting our goodwill name. Based on this current elections, held in Frankfurt am Main, I appeal to the newly Executives as a staunch political icon in the politics for years in Hamburg, Germany to re-concile by solving any political wrangling problems in order to put NPP Germany's goodwill name amongst the external branches perfectly again.

Finally, the entire Council Of Elders wish each an every one amongst the newly team all the best of luck in their respective offices/positions. Thank you.

Long live NPP Hamburg

Long live NPP Germany

Long live NPP Ghana

Regards,

Oheneba Oduro-Opuni

Founding Member Of G. D. M.

Ghana Democratic Movement

Hamburg-Germany

Assistant General Secretary/Financial Sect -Hamburg & Germany - 1982-1992

Founding Member Of NPP

Hamburg - Germany,

Former National & Hamburg Chapter,

Financial Secretary.

Vice - Chairman

&

Acting Secretary

Council Of Elders,

NPP - Germany