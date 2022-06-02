Wrong use of image: Mawuko Girls' Head Prefect reportedly commits suicide over leaked sex tape

02.06.2022 LISTEN

Our attention has been drawn to the wrong use of name and image in a story titled: "Mawuko Girls' Head Prefect reportedly commits suicide over leaked sex tape."

It has been confirmed that Sarah Adisu was not a student of Mawuko Girls and also did not commit suicide as a result of any leaked sex tape.

On this note, we want to unreservedly apologise to the family of Sarah Adisu the pain this publication may have caused them.

We have taken the necessary step to pull down the story. It will be updated with the right name and image.

We wish the family well.

ModernGhana Team