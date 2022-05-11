ModernGhana logo
[Video] Man turns into cow after having sex with a married woman

Social News Video Man turns into cow after having sex with a married woman
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

In a dramatic turn of events, an unidentified man reportedly turned into a cow after he allegedly had sex with a married woman.

In a viral video on social media, the man is seen sitting on the ground, sobbing.

His legs had turned into cow trotters and he had grown a tail.

The man was crying like a human being, but in between the sobs, he makes mooing sounds like a cow.

As he moos, residents in the area were in utter shock and bemusement, taking videos of the strange and dramatic incident.

The strange incident reportedly happened in Zimbabwe.

Watch video below:

