GRIDCo to commence 161kv Ahafo North Transmission Line Project

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has proposed the construction, operation and maintenance of an approximately 18.5 Km double circuit high voltage 161Kv transmission line facility to meet the industrial energy demand in Bono and Ahafo Regions.

A GRIDCo document made available to the Ghana News Agency in Tema signed jointly by the Executive Director, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Chief Executive of GRIDCo stated that the project is termed the “161kv Ahafo North Transmission Line Project.”

The transmission line route is set to begin from the existing Sunyani- Kenyasi 161kv line at the Kwesimfum, a community in the Sunyani Municipality in the Bono Region to a new substation near the town of Afrisipakrom in the Tano North Municipality in the Ahafo Region.

According to GRIDCo, the project would traverse close to some communities in the Sunyani Municipality: Kwesimfum, Suyaw, Abesim, Fawonsuo, Kofikrom, and in the Tano North District: Afrisipakrom, Susuanso, Tanoso, and Techire in the Bono and Ahafo Regions respectively.

In line with the EPA Act 490, 1994 and L.I. 1652 of 1999, GRIDCo has submitted a draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) of the proposed undertaking to EPA for review.

Copies of the draft EIS are available at the EPA Accra and Sunyani offices as well GRIDCo Head office in Tema.

GRIDCo and EPA, in fulfillment of the requirement under the procedures for the conduct of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) in accordance with Regulation 15 (1) of L.I. 1652, direct any person who has an interest, concern, or special knowledge relating to the potential environmental effects of the proposed undertaking, may contact or submit such to the Executive Director of EPA and the Chief Executive Ghana Grid Company.

