06.05.2022 Social News

Adjei Kojo Muslims commemorate Ramadan

By Muniratu Adams Zanzeh, CDA Consult
Muslim Women at the meetingMuslim Women at the meeting
06.05.2022 LISTEN

Muslims at the Ansaarul Islam Mosque at the Adjei Kojo Suncity near Tema have commemorated the last prayer ceremony to mark the end of their Eid al Fitr, under the leadership of Imaam Alhassan Seeta who lead the prayer session.

He expressed delight in the number of Muslims who participated in this year’s Ramadan and asked Allah to grant every Muslim the strength and blessings they deserved as monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) at Adjei Kojo Suncity.

He assured all Muslims who took their fasting period seriously to await all the beautiful blessings to be bestowed upon them and their families; “May Allah accepts our prayers on this day and forgives our past sins so that we can start afresh journey into the coming days”.

He asked Allah to grant all Muslims a long life, happiness, prosperity, and strength and also accept their secret prayers.

“Happy Eid al Fitr to all Muslims across the world and may Allah bless us all in good faith”, he said.

As part of the celebration, all Muslims were neatly dressed in their new clothes and veils at the prayer grounds.

There were enough water and drinks which were shared amongst all Muslims who participated at the prayer ground.

Most Muslims were happily seen taking pictures with their families and friends.

Some Muslims were seen giving alms to the vulnerable on the outskirts of the prayer grounds.

