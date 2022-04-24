ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mahama mourns former First Lady, Emily Akuffo

Headlines Mahama mourns former First Lady, Emily Akuffo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Ex-President John Dramani Mahama at the weekend joined the family, well-wishers, and mourners at a one-week commemorative service for the late former First Lady, Mrs Emily Akuffo.

A statement issued by the Office of the Former President said Emily Akuffo was the wife of Lieutenant General Fred Akuffo (deceased), Ghana's former Head of State, who led the Supreme Military Council from 1978 to 1979.

It said the one week service was held at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (Christ Church) at Akropong in the Eastern Region.

Accompanying Former President Mahama was Mr Julius Debrah, a former Chief of Staff, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr George Opare Addo, National Youth Organiser, NDC, and Mr Victor Smith, a former High Commissioner.

GNA

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Real decision-making regarding COVID-19 procurement contracts was opaque — GII
23.04.2022 | Headlines
Bawumia wishes Chief Imam as he clocks 103years today
23.04.2022 | Headlines
Asante Yeboah appointed as acting Executive Secretary of Public Servants Housing Loans Scheme
23.04.2022 | Headlines
We will take a cue from EIU report to work on ourselves – NPP’s Charles Bissue
23.04.2022 | Headlines
Let’s fast track the decoupling of the Office of Attorney General and Ministry of Justice – Sosu
23.04.2022 | Headlines
1D1F: Akufo-Addo commissions $30million factory at Ningo Prampram
23.04.2022 | Headlines
I will mobilise 100,000 Ghanaians to stop lawless GRA boss from implementing E-Levy – Ablakwa
22.04.2022 | Headlines
Bawumia urge Africans to embrace people of African descent regardless of nationality
22.04.2022 | Headlines
‘Resign if you want to do politics’ — Jantuah kicks against paying neutrality allowance to public servants
22.04.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line