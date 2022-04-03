Marymount International School organises Kids National Patriotic Day

The Marymount International School in Tema has initiated a national kids’ patriotic day to instill in the kids the sense of the Ghanaian culture, norms and tradition.

As part of the national kids’ patriotic day, pupils of the school were dressed in all forms of Ghanaian attire and national colours to depict their cultural linage and ethnic backgrounds, foreigners who school there were not left out of the fun as they were equally adorned in the beautiful traditional wears.

While some pupils and teachers wore smocks, kaba, and slit, others went for kente over jumpers with matching colourful beads, yet others adorned themselves in white calico with hyssop on their necks depicting traditional priests from the Ga traditional area, among other dressings.

Patriotic songs in the various Ghanaian languages created the right atmosphere to instill patriotism into the pupils who could not hide their elation and admired each other.

Teachers took turns to educate them on the events that led to Ghana’s independence, as well as made in Ghana goods.

A sketch on the “cry for independence” was also done to give a pictorial picture and re-enact what their ancestors went through as slaves, and fighters for independence.

Sugarcane, black velvet tamarind, pineapples, plantain, African star apple, local rice, millet, yellow corn, sorghum, coconut oil, Ghanaian textiles, calabash, earthenware bowl, cauldron, among others were displayed for the children’s perusal.

Mrs. Sarah Senam Apassah, a History Teacher in an interview explained that the national kids’ patriotic day was initiated by the school to instill in the learners the need to be patriotic, adding that learning about the independence struggle would help them to resolve to protect the freedom and peace they were enjoying now.

Mrs Apassah said it was also to afford the pupils the opportunity to learn about their civic rights and responsibilities while exposing them to some items being used by Ghanaians before modern inventions replaced them.

Miss Leticia Obeng Archer, an Asante Twi Teacher who led the children to play both indoor and outdoor local games said parents must inculcate traditional games such as ‘antoakyire’, “dua ooo dua’’ and ampe instead of allowing them to be addicted to televisions, laptops, and tablets.

Miss Archer said while these games taught the children a lot, the addiction to electronic gadgets deprived them of socialization, exercise, bonding with each other, adding that it was sad that most parents, especially those in the urban areas had even forgotten about the local games leading to them denying the children their heritage.

She explained that a game like “antoakyire’ which literally means don’t look back which make the children have fun while making them strong as it involved running.

Miss Archer adding that ampe also helped the girls to throw their legs and hands after their home chores explaining that an old woman in the past realized that while boys always got the opportunity to play and exercise, girls were deprived from that as they were always in the kitchen, therefore its invention for the girls to play under the moonlight.