KALYJAY uses his life experience to advise GIJ students on Akwaaba Week launch

A social media influencer and a product of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), Joshua Buernotey Boye-Doye popularly known on social media as KALYJAY, advised GIJ students by using his past experiences in life as an example.

He narrated his life experiences while speaking at the Akwaaba launch on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the School’s North Dzorwulu campus.

He stated, “I am where I am today because I didn’t like to be poor. I have experienced poverty before. 'Na money no Dey house' (we faced financial challenges at home)… the journey wasn’t easy, I used to walk from Adabraka to Osu every day back and forth because I was broke. Sometimes I eat two balls of Banku with one egg to lecture for a whole day because at that time my mother used to send me Ghc150 for a whole month."

Speaking on the theme "What I Wish I Knew Before Tertiary", he encouraged the students to study hard so they will be able to change their family stories after school just as he has been able to change his.

He explained, “The system is hard, you can get the first class, second class, everything, but Charley if you enter the real world you see it is a different reality, I did some internships in my first and second year… all because I wanted to be ready for the real world. And I was connecting with people."

KALYJAY urged the fresh students to set targets for themselves, explore different areas and also work extra since their certificate alone cannot help them secure a job after school.

He also advised the students to stay away from the habit of competing with their colleagues in order not to lose focus.

“You can’t compete with someone because your grace is different, you may lose focus, rather set targets for yourself and make sure you achieve them, that will make you a better person. That is more important than competing with friends because everyone is different.

“Also when you get the platform, try to help others because it is all about teamwork.”