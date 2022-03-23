ASEPA drags Daily Guide to IGP over alleged ‘false publication’ against Speaker Bagbin

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), has written to the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, over a recent publication in the Daily Guide newspaper that alleged that the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, had requested an additional US$50,000 spending money while on his medical trip in Dubai.

According to ASEPA, the report amounts to the publication of false and malicious publications which is punishable under Ghana’s laws.

It said the police must fairly apply the country’s law to the editors of the Daily Guide newspaper just as it was applied to many other persons including its Executive Director, Mensah Thompson.

“ASEPA is only calling for the laws of the country to be applied equally to the editors of the Daily Guide Newspaper just as it has been applied to persons alleged to have made False and Malicious Statements against certain persons in government including the Executive Director of ASEPA who was arrested and detained for over 48 hours for similar publications,” it said in a statement.

The Daily Guide Newspaper earlier this month reported that the speaker had requested an additional $50,000 from parliament for his trip to Dubai, but parliament in a statement said the report is false and must be ignored.

ASEPA said the editors of Daily Guide must be taken on for the report which ASEPA says is false, but the newspaper has refused to issue a rejoinder.

In recent times, the Officer of the Speaker has had to deny a similar report by the Daily Guide against the Speaker.

Office of the Speaker denies appointing 'NDC man' as acting Speaker

The office of the Speaker on March 14, 2022, issued a disclaimer following a publication in the 'Daily Guide' newspaper dated March 11, 2022, that the Rt. Hon. Speaker, Alban Bagbin has appointed an “NDC man”, Kofi Attor as acting Speaker.

Read the full statement below: ASEPA PETITIONS IGP OVER FALSE AND MALICIOUS PUBLICATIONS AGAINST THE SPEAKER OF PARLIAMENT BY EDITORS OF THE DAILY GUIDE NEWSPAPER

ASEPA has this morning filed a complaint with the IGP over malicious publications by Editors of the Daily Guide Newspapers against the Speaker of Parliament.

Among other things ASEPA has included copies of a series False and Malicious publications by Daily Guide specifically concocted to court public disaffection for the Speaker of Parliament.

ASEPA is only calling for the laws of the Country to be applied equally to the editors of the Daily Guide Newspaper just as it has been applied to persons alleged to have made False and Malicious Statements against certain persons in Government including the Executive Director of ASEPA who was arrest and detained over 48hours for similar publications.

It must be noted that our checks at the office of the Speaker revealed that several attempts to get the Daily Guide to issue a rejoinder over their false and malicious publications against the Speaker of Parliament has all proven futile.

ASEPA is therefore employing the Police to eschew selectivity and apply the laws of this Country irrespective of whose ox may be gored.

---Citinewsroom