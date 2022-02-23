Nkwanta South MCE tours Nkwanta market and Kpassa lorry station

Hon Bright Kwame Lenwah MCE for Nkwanta South in Oti Region on 21st February 2022 paid a working visit to the market to acquaint himself with some challenges facing the market.

He was in the company of his team, the Municipal Coordinating Director, the Development Planning Officer, his Deputy and the head of works department.

The team visited the Keri station, the yam market and proceeded to the main market.

Lastly, MCE visited the Kpassa station to see if those selling on the pavements adhere to the earlier directive to vacate the place to create way for pedestrians.

The MCE identified inadequate waste bins stationed at the yam market.

The MCE noted that the market shall have an entry and exit gates with proper security in place.

There were reports of motorcycles causing damage to lives and crashing into structures in the market.

The MCE also admonished the traders to always keep the market clean after observing that some parts of the market were used for waste disposal.

"There are reports of persons involved in accidents in the market due to the construction of opened gutters in the market on a daily basis," he stated.

After the tour, Mr Lenwah promised to expedite action on processes to curb some disturbances at the market as soon as possible.