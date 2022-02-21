Charge Oliver Barker-Vormawor with sedition instead of treason felony – Lawyer

Private legal practitioner, Isaac Wilberforce Mensah is questioning the propriety of the charges pressed against the leader of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor by the state.

Mr. Barker-Vormawor was remanded in custody by the court after an earlier arrest by the police when he arrived in Ghana.

He has been charged with treason felony for making comments on social media suggesting a coup d' etat.

Speaking to Citi News, Isaac Wilberforce Mensah urged the state to consider charging the suspect with sedition instead.

“Treason Felony under 128 (b) is focusing on the usurpation of executive power. Is fighting E-levy a usurpation of executive power? The word here is ‘usurp’ which, in its literal dictionary meaning, means ‘taking over executive power.’ So I think we really need to look at these matters carefully. I will have thought that prosecution may come under the laws of sedition among others which have to do with the publication of such materials…The matter is still under investigation, and it can change at any time. As we speak right now, treason is not a crime in Ghana because there is no punishment ascribed to it”, he suggested.

#FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, was charged with treason felony after he made comments on social media that have been deemed to be a coup threat.

The Ashaiman District Court on Monday, February 14, 2022, remanded Mr. Barker-Vormawor, into police custody till February 28.

In a related development, the High Court in Tema threw out an application by, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, to compel the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Attorney-General to answer some questions about his detention .

He wanted justification as to why he was kept in police custody for more than 48 hours before being arraigned at the Ashaiman District court on Monday, February 14.

However, the presiding judge, Justice Daniel Mensah, maintained that the 'habeas corpus' application filed by his lawyers cannot hold because Mr. Barker-Vormawo has already been put before a court and has been denied bail.

The judge advised his counsel to either appeal against the bail refusal by the District Court or apply for the same at the High Court.

