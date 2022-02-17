Dagbon Forum demands justice in Lamashegu's shooting incident

A pressure group calling itself Dagbon Forum has called for justice to be served persons or individuals who either died or were injured during the clash between police and residents of Lamashegu last Sunday.

An officer of the Tamale based Police command on Sunday, February 13, 2022, chased and shot a young man driving a white Toyota Camry with a DV number plate near the Lamashegu's chief palace, for refusing to stop after he was asked by the police.

The actions by the officer resulted in the death of one person and several others injured.

The incident brought tension in the community and the entire Northern region.

Addressing a presser on Thursday therefore, Chief Sintaru Mahama, Vice President of the Dagbon Forum, lamented that police brutality has become rampant in the Tamale Metropolis, and demanded justice for the victims and their families.

"We are calling for fair punishments, application of the law and due process, administration of justice and fair compensation to all the victims," chief Sintaru said

The group has also called on Interior Minister, Ambrose Derry and the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo-Dampare to launch a full-scale investigation into the matter and anyone found culpable be punished.

" It is against this background, Dagbon Forum is calling on the Minister of Interior, Hon. Ambrose Derry and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo-Dampare to speed up investigations and bring the perpetrators to book," he stated.

Chief Sintaru also charged the Ghana Police service to make sure that their men exhibit professionalism in the discharge of their duties and willingly punish officers who misbehave on duty.

They also appealed to the people of Dagbon to remain calm as the police and other relevant bodies work on bringing lasting solutions on the matter.

"As we call on the Tamale Police Command to regain its professionalism, we also call on citizens of Dagbon to be law-abiding citizens and always follow due process to address their grievances," the presser stressed.

Meanwhile, the Cheif of Lamashegu, Naa Ziblim Abdulai earlier on called on the Police Service to ensure that the officer who initiated the whole matter is brought to book.

He also urged politicians to stay off the recruitment processes of men into the police service.

Already, six officers who were believed to be involved in the shooting, have been interdicted.

Also, the Inspector General of Police(IGP) has sent down a team of investigators from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to help unearth the facts.