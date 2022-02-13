Two shot as Lamashegu Youth, Police clash

13.02.2022 LISTEN

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that there has been a clash between some youth of Lamashegu, a suburb of Tamale, and the police in the Northern region, resulting in the shooting of two people.

The clash which happened this afternoon started when a driver of an unregistered white salon car refused to stop for the police to carry out a routine check.

DGN Online learned that the police on their patrols stop an unregistered vehicle but the driver refused to stop resulting in the police chasing the vehicle.

One Musah, an occupant of the said vehicle told journalists that because they refused to stop they decided to rather move to the Lamashegu chief's palace for refuge.

According to him, as soon as they arrived at the Naa Ziblim Abdulai palace compound, the police fired a warning shot which hit the driver in the waist by a female officer.

“When the driver shouted that they have shot him we all got down and runway, later when we returned we were told that they had rushed him to the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH),” he said.

This infuriated the youth in the area and they mobilized at the palace, where the driver of the vehicle was shot, to attack the police who also started firing warning shots that hit another person in the mouth.

The victim was also rushed to the TTH for medical attention.

The Lamashegu chief has not spoken about the incident at the time of filing this report.

—DGN online