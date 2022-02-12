You're either a fool or went to school for nothing if you believed Bawumia's Ghana Card turned E-passport lies — Sammy Gyamfi

National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has lambasted NPP communicators for making political capital of the Ghana Card turned E-passport acclamation.

He said they are either fools or went to school for nothing.

This is in reaction to the clarification from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) refuting claims from Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia that the Ghana Card is now equivalent to ePassport.

According to Sammy Gyamfi, it is now clear that the Vice President of Ghana does not only have lies embedded in his DNA but is also allergic to the truth.

“I have now come to the conclusion that our jocular Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is allergic to truth. It’s like he has lies embedded in his DNA. That man can lie ooo,” a post on the Twitter page of Sammy Gyamfi reads.

In another post on his Twitter page, the NDC firebrand indicates that anyone who believes Dr. Bawumia is either a fool or went to school for nothing.

“If you are one of the NPP social media dunderheads who believed Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia lie that the Ghana Card in its current form is the same as an epassport, then it is either you went to school for nothing or you are simply a fool," the Tweet from Sammy Gyamfi reads.