First Lady pays tribute to departed first female soldier

Ama Emefa Edjeanu-Afenu with First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo (right)
Ama Emefa Edjeanu-Afenu with First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo (right)
The First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has paid glowing tribute to the first female Brigadier General of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), Constance Ama Emefa Edjeanu-Afenu.

The late soldier passed at the 37 Military Hospital after a short illness.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo in her statement of grief said, “Hers was a life of resilience and breaking barriers.”

She said as an icon for women, the late Brigadier General Edjeanu-Afenu has received laurels from all over, including the “First Lady’s Award “on International Women’s Day in 2019.

“She was a shining example of what women can do,” Mrs. Akufo-Addo added.

“May your soul rest in peace Brigadier General and my deepest condolences to everyone whose life was touched by this great woman.”

The late Brigadier General Edjeanu-Afenu was the first woman to be promoted to the rank of Brigadier General, which is the highest position ever occupied by a female in the Armed Forces.

The United Nations also appointed her as Deputy Force Commander in MINURSO in 2019.

