Suame MCE urge teachers to abreast themselves with the new curriculum

The Suame Municipal Director of Education, Pastor Dr Anthony Anyamesem-Poku has urged Junior High School (JHS) teachers to abreast themselves with the new curriculum recently introduced by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

According to him, the successful implementation of the new educational policy depends partly on the teachers and therefore needed to acquire adequate knowledge in the new curriculum.

Pastor Dr Anyamesem-Poku was addressing a section of the media after the closing ceremony of a 3-day training on the Common Core Programme (CCP) for Junior High School teachers at Breman in the Suame Municipality.

The Director commended government for providing adequate textbooks for JHS 1 students to commence the implementation of the new educational policy.

According to him, teachers should seriously study the content of the teachers’ guide and textbooks to understand the content and pedagogical framework of the policy.

He advised teachers to be punctual and regular to school to ensure effective teaching and learning.