ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Suame MCE urge teachers to abreast themselves with the new curriculum

By Antwi Boasiako John
Regional News Suame MCE urge teachers to abreast themselves with the new curriculum
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

The Suame Municipal Director of Education, Pastor Dr Anthony Anyamesem-Poku has urged Junior High School (JHS) teachers to abreast themselves with the new curriculum recently introduced by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

According to him, the successful implementation of the new educational policy depends partly on the teachers and therefore needed to acquire adequate knowledge in the new curriculum.

Pastor Dr Anyamesem-Poku was addressing a section of the media after the closing ceremony of a 3-day training on the Common Core Programme (CCP) for Junior High School teachers at Breman in the Suame Municipality.

The Director commended government for providing adequate textbooks for JHS 1 students to commence the implementation of the new educational policy.

According to him, teachers should seriously study the content of the teachers’ guide and textbooks to understand the content and pedagogical framework of the policy.

He advised teachers to be punctual and regular to school to ensure effective teaching and learning.

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Regional News
ModernGhana Links
Wulensi: Communities meet to raise funds for construction of bridge
17.01.2022 | Regional News
DCE for North Gonja hands over office, accommodation spaces to state institutions
15.01.2022 | Regional News
U/E/R: Private sector participation in maternal and new born health in rural areas critical — Dr Bogee
13.01.2022 | Regional News
Upper West: Pelco consult trains selected youth on gender based violence; set to embark on regional campaign against GBV
11.01.2022 | Regional News
TTAG holds 26th Annual Delegates Congress in Tamale
10.01.2022 | Regional News
Tano South Municipal Assembly inaugurates sub-committees
06.01.2022 | Regional News
Tano South Municipal Assembly holds Assembly Meeting at Bechem
05.01.2022 | Regional News
NABODYC holds joint Christmas celebration in Garu to foster peace, unity
03.01.2022 | Regional News
Aboadze Enclave Lions Club donates food items to Abuesi and Aboadze Communities
02.01.2022 | Regional News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line