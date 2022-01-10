NLC to meet UTAG, government on Thursday over strike action

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has invited the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) and Government for a meeting on Thursday, January 13 at 1430 hours over the industrial action of the teachers.

A statement signed by Dr Bernice A. Welbeck, Director, Administration and Human Resource, NLC, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the invitation was in line with the Commission's mandate under section 138 of Act 651 and in the exercise of its powers under section 139 of Act 65.

The statement said in view of the COVID-19 protocols, the representation by each side was restricted to a maximum of two persons.

It said UTAG should have complied with section 159 of Act 651 where the Commission would be served the required notice to enable it to intervene immediately.

UTAG, in a communique, announced the withdrawal of members' services across the country effective Monday, January 10, 2022.

The Association said the indefinite strike, was necessitated by Government's failure to address the worsening conditions of service of lecturers.

It said the Government also flouted the agreed timelines to address their concerns.

The statement called on the Government to, as a matter of urgency, restore members to the 2013 Interim Market Premium of 114 per cent of Basic Salary in the interim.

It also urged the Government to formulate guidelines to implement the appropriate recommendations to address the conditions of service of the university teacher.

GNA