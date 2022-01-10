Tamale Interchange to be open to traffic in March 2022 — Roads Minister

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Amoako Atta has announced that the Tamale Interchange will officially be opened to traffic in the middle of March 2022 to help ease traffic.

Construction of the interchange which commenced in 2019 was expected to complete in December 2021, but due to unintended delays and interferences, the deadline could not be met.

But during a working visit to the site and other construction works in Tamale on Thursday, January 6, 2022, Mr. Amoako said works on the Interchange was 95 percent completed with the remaining 5 percent expected to be done in February, 2022.

"The contractor has assured me that every work associated with the Interchange will be completed by end of February and that the first two weeks of March will be used to do the end finishing and then anytime from mid-March the President will commission it,” he said.

The Tamale Interchange is one of many projects being executed in Ghana as part of the $2 billion China Synohydro deal to enhance traffic flow in the region.

He revealed that a total of 40 kilometres of roads out of the 100 kilometres earmarked for asphalting had been done in the area.

He urged the public, especially, Members of Parliament in the Northern Region to support the electronic transaction levy (e-levy) to enable government raise the needed revenue for more development projects.

"It is therefore important that you encourage your members of Parliament to pass the e-levy so that government can raise the needed resources for more development," he intimated.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Shaibu, the Northern Regional Minister, said the commissioning of the interchange would bring relief to commuters and ease the regular vehicular congestion within the central business area.

“So there is no doubt that after the completion of this project, traffic flow would be regular here and the people would have the benefit to do their normal businesses without any hindrance,” he stressed.

The sod cutting for the construction of the $2 billion Sinohydro Master Project Support Agreement (MPSA) was done by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2019.