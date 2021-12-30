Bigg Save Project by Big Ghun fetes ‘natives of the street’ on Christmas Day

A philanthropic move, under the auspices of Ghun Life Entertainment, has celebrated Christmas with the vulnerable on the principal streets of Accra-Novotel as it fed over hundreds of people living on and across the boulevards.

Dubbed “Bigg Save Project”, the donation exercise was necessitated by an act of merrymaking which is usually characterised by the Christmas festivity.

As a flagship task embarked by Big Save in 2021, the street feeding project was to generously express an appreciation to God for the sufficient grace he bestowed on Ghun Life Entertainment throughout the year.

Regarded as a Corporate Social Responsibility, Ghun Life Entertainment deems it to share love on the street irrespective of race, colour and religion.

Led by Big Ghun, and with unflinching support by team members, the street feeding project was successfully embarked with its sole mission of sharing love with the dispossessed in our society.

Big Ghun, a Ghanaian Rap sensation and international award-winning film maker said it was necessary to constantly reach out to the vulnerable in society because they are part of our existence on earth and they deserve to be treated with utmost care and love.

He reiterated that they need to be resourced and be given the opportunity to also achieve their aspirations, and by so doing they can contribute their quota to the development of the nation.

“Let us do away with discrimination to people living on the street and constantly support the deprived in our community, because government alone cannot help all these people”, he underscored.

Big Ghun said we must identify and support the vulnerable in our own ways, and that would help curb vices in our communities.

He admonished some individuals on the street to eschew social vices in town because that was a bad act that undermines the peaceful nature of the country at large.

Big Ghun thanked all team members who were available to make the project a success and wished them all the very best in their endeavours.

The people living on the streets expressed their profound gratitude to the team for the kind gesture and reiterated that this form of generosity would forever be remembered in their hearts.

Big Ghun disclosed that the Bigg Save Project would be a fulfilling project under the Ghun Life Entertainment brand that sought to identify and solve issues in deprived communities across the regions of Ghana.

Explaining that, the project would be held quarterly which some may include providing boreholes to communities sharing water with some animals, refurbishing IT departments in some deprived schools among other developmental projects.

He wished all a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous new year and admonished all to celebrate the yuletide in a sober reflection, adding that, COVID-19 is real where cases of the new Omicron virus is said to be on the ascendency in Ghana.

Hence, he appealed to all to adhere to precautionary measures and remember the statement made by World Health Organisation (WHO) which states that “a party cancelled is better than a life cancelled”.

Big Ghun also cautioned drivers to drive safely during this yuletide because human’s lives are precious and irreplaceable in some conditions.