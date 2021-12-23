Ato Forson dragged to court for causing financial loss to the state in €15.8 million ambulances scandal

Ranking Member of the Finance Committee of Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has been dragged to court for causing financial loss to the State in the purchase of ambulances.

The former Deputy Minister of Finance during the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration will stand trial next year alongside two others.

During the period he served, Mr. Ato Forson is said to have executed a contract by the Government of Ghana to purchase some 200 ambulances for the National Ambulance Service.

Although a medium-term loan facility of €15.8 million was granted for the 200 ambulances, only 10 were shipped to Ghana in 2014.

“A post-delivery inspection of the first batch of 10 ambulances revealed that same were without any medical equipment in them.

“Other fundamental defects included defects on the body of the vehicles and the patient compartment of the ambulances,” parts of the writ reads.

From the information gathered, Dr. Ato Forson and the two other persons will be charged on five counts including willfully causing financial loss to the state.

One of the two, Sylvester Anemana has been charged for abetment of crime namely wilfully causing financial loss to the state contrary to Sections 20(1) and 179A(3)(a) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 and breaching the Public Procurement Act.

The other person, Richard Jakpa is on a charge of wilfully causing financial loss to the state “by intentionally causing vehicles purporting to be ambulances to be supplied to the Republic of Ghana by Big Sea General Trading Ltd of Dubai without due cause”.