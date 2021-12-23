Tribute To My Late Big Auntie: Madam Blessing Igbikinemiseworima Daso Kalaiyo Matriach Of Kalaiyo

The remains of late Madam Blessing Igbikinemiseworima Daso Kalaiyo Aged 86 years was laid to rest in Okuru Ama in Port Harcourt local government area of Rivers state Nigeria on Saturday 18, December 2021 after day vigil and Funeral Service conducted by Holy Trinity Anglican Church,Okuru-Ama Deanery officiated by RT. REV Tubokosemie Abere JP former Bishop of Okrika Diocese of Church of Nigeria Anglican communion.

Dignitaries from all works of life attended the funeral programme among whom are Executive Secretary finance of Federal government owned agency Niger Delta Basin Development Authority Alabo. REV. Francis Ada Ebenezer Onye (JP.) Head and Paramount Ruler of Onye Chieftaincy House and Chairman of Obuoforibo (Onye) Descendants in Ogu kingdom headquarters of Ogu/Bolo local government area of Rivers state Nigeria, Elder Samuel Tamuno-Iruowarisima, retired Assistant Director General Department of State Services DSS Nigeria, High Chief .Engr. S.T. Anga - Owiya-Kune (JP) a retired Senior Director Education in Rivers state and traditional ruler in Amawari group of Houses in Ogu kingdom and Chieftain of Ijaw National Congress INC, Sir.Dr.Prince and Princess Charles Ogan (J P) revered son of late King (Amayanabo of Okrika kingdom of the Rivers Ijaw ,Chief. Engr. Emmanuel Amatemeso Obaka, a Director in Rivers state ministry of Water Resources and Traditional Rulers of Ogu kingdom and Okrika etc.

The officiating Bishop Abere urges those alive to be in peace with everyone because eternity is real and the good legacy Mama left behind will linger on. Text was taken from Ecclesiastes 3: 1-20 and Book of John 14 respectively.

She is survived by Chief Supridient of Nigerian Immigration Edmond Daso Kalaiyo, Engr. Raymond Osetima Daso Kalaiyo a Member Nigerian Society of Engineers and Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria. COREN, Mrs. Slyverline Daso Kalaiyo, Mr. Richmond Daso Kalaiyo and Mrs. Sotonye Oyah Kuro , Grandchildren and Great grandchildren.

May her humble soul rest in the bosom of our Lord Jesus till resurrection day. Amen.

Sent by: Jinbobaraye Karibo-Nelson, a nephew of Late Ma Kalaiyo, ModernGhana Columnist , Security Analyst and an Alumni of University of Port Harcourt.

BIOGRAPHY OF LATE MRS. BLESSING IGBIKINIMESEIWORIMA DASO KALAIYO

BIRTH AND EARLY LIFE

Mrs. Blessing Igbikinimeseiworima Daso Kalaiyo (nee Obuoforibo) was born on 5 April, 1935 to the family of Late Pa Johnwill Aberenika Ngbeka of Ngbeka War Canoe House and Late Ma Inibidikima Obuoforibo of Abeji Omuaru Wari (Ofiomani Group of Houses) all of Ogu Town, Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Rivers State,Nigeria. She was the only surviving child of her mother, after her elder brother died in his youth among eight other paternal siblings who have all passed on. Mama lost her mother to death at a very tender age and was adopted by her auntie/foster mother, Late Ma Bernice Obuoforibo, who loved her as one of hers.

MARRIAGE

Mama Blessing Daso Kalaiyo (nee Obuoforibo) got married to her heartthrob, Mr. Daso Apollos Kalaiyo according to Okrika Native Law and Custom and at the Port Harcourt Marriage Registry on 15 October, 1961.Our dad told us in confidence that, though he had morbid fear about marriage, his choice of young Blessing as wife was easy because of her humility, honesty, industry, peaceable inclination and beauty. It was love at first sight as they met at St. Martins School Ogu, where he was a teacher and she a petty trader at the school premises. This marriage founded on love, peace and unity gave birth to five children; three sons and two daughters and had positively impacted the married lives of many. She remained faithful to her marital vows despite several overtures even after the death of her husband on 19 December, 1990; about 31 years ago.

EDUCATION & BUSINESS

Late Mrs. Blessing Igbikinimeseiworima Daso Kalaiyo attained standard 5 in pursuit of basic education but could not complete the program due to financial constraint. Much later, she enrolled in adult school and completed the basic education program which enabled her to read, write and effectively interact with people of diverse climes. She followed her foster mother, who deals mostly in fish, foodstuffs, cakes/snacks, drinks and fruits/vegetables at the local markets. Mama engaged in diverse trades to support her family; especially supply of frozen fish, foodstuffs, seafood, dairy products and others to the local retailers.

CHRISTAIN LIFE

Mama’s auntie & foster mother, Late Ma Bernice Obuoforibo influenced her to enlist and got baptized at St. Martins Anglican Church, Ogu Town at an early age. She became a practicing Christian of the Anglican Communion and grew in faith with passage of time. Until her retirement and death, mama was an active member of the Women Guild (WG) and Mothers Union (MU) of her beloved Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Okuru-Ama Deanery under the Diocese of Okrika Anglican Communion. At moments of emotional downturn, she found solace in these hymns (Okrika Translation) among many others: Nime 305, SSS 698, Nime 322; SSS 811.

FAMILY LIFE

Mama was an excellent wife, mother and sister who sacrificed all for the peace, unity and progress of our family without bias but defends the truth by the same measure no matter whose horse is gored. She was a strong support system and a rallying point for resolution of conflicts among family members and others alike. The love and impact she made in the lives of many explains why a record 6 children were named after her.

SOCIAL LIFE

Mama was accessible, responsive and sociable with everyone within her reach. She was a member of the prestigious women’s social club; Ama Ibi Ogbo of Okuru Ama. She was an active member of the Opuchuku War Canoe House of Okuru-Ama, Abeji War Canoe House and Ngbeka War Canoe House of Ogu-Town.

HOME CALL (CALL TO GLORY) RETIREMENT

Late Madam Blessing Igbikinimeseiworima Daso Kalaiyo retired from active business, social and family life; and died on Wednesday 14 July, 2021 at the age of 86 after a protracted illness.

She is survived by her:

CHILDREN

Mr. Edmund Tamunosiki Daso Kalaiyo & Mrs. Hannah Edmund Daso Kalaiyo

Mrs. Silverline Fidinpeleka Daso Kalaioy

Engr. Raymond Osetima Daso Kalaiyo & Mrs. Charity Raymond Daso Kalaiyo

Mr. Richmond Adokiye Daso Kalaiyo & Mrs. Habajan Richmond Daso Kalaiyo

Mrs. Esther Sotonye Kuro Oyyah

OTHER CHILDREN

Mr. Ibisiki Daso Kalaiyo

Mr. Daso Appollos Kalaiyo (Jr)

GRAND CHILDREN

Miss Asetamunobarachume Iyango Rowland Gremu

Mr. Nemi Kuro Oyyah

Miss Rachael Kuro Oyyah

Mr. Macdonald Uche Owaji

Miss. Princess Kuro Oyyah

Miss. Ibinabo Rowland Gremu

Mr. Ferdinard Kuro Oyyah

Mr. King-David Tamunosiki Daso

Mr. Moses Adokiye Daso

Mr. Gemariah Adokiye Daso

Miss Stacy Belema Raymond Daso

Mr. Tamunoboma Raymond Daso

Miss. Tamunoibuomi Raymond Daso

Mr. Daso Tamunosiki Daso

Miss. Shalom Belema Adokiye Daso

Miss. Blessing Tamunosiki Daso

GREAT GRAND CHILDREN

Mr. Nemi Kuro (Jnr). Miss. Gracious Precious

Mr. Bryan Kuro Mr. Boma Kuro

NEPHEWS & NIECES

Elder Samuel Olube Tamuno Irowarisimama

Mr. Jinbobaraye Karibo-Nelson

Mr. Johnwill Omubo Aberenika

Chief Johnwill Sunday Aberenika

Mr. Promise Martins Aberenika

Pst. Alapubere Evans

Hon. Tamunotonye Martins Aberenika

OTHER RELATIONS

Mrs Oribi Wakama

Chief Charles Doctor Kalaiyo

Chief Francis Ebenezer Onye

Mrs Ruth

Mr. Gream George

Mr. Derefama Nicolas Elijah

Mr. Happy Ibiewari

INLAWS

Mr. Rowland Gremu

Mr. Kuro Oyyah

TRIBUTE TO MY BELOVED MOTHER

The world stood still on 14 July, 2021 and a feeling of numbness, emptiness and confusion ensued momentarily when the sad news of your death dominated the air waves. Though a repeat of the sting I felt during the death of my father 31 years ago, this pain in terms of intensity was incomparable, realizing that I am now a complete orphan. I rebuked you on 24 June, 2021 when on your sick bed, you told me “you are only waiting for God`s time and that I should thank my elder sister for taking good care of you”. I wished you had lived to clock 100 years but realized God has the final say and no age is convenient, so I bow to God`s time and Will concerning you. “The Mama” you were indeed exceptionally submissive as a wife, caring as a mother, dependable as a sister and true a friend. You positively impacted the life of many, with your loving, peaceful and generous dispositions.

Blessed mother, you were God-fearing, hardworking, virtuous and sacrificial like the mother pelican who during famine beaks her flesh & blood to feed her young. We couldn`t have had a better mum. I recalled with nostalgia how you single-handedly saw us through among wolfs and two incidents of arson we are still grappling to overcome. The Mama, we miss you but joyful because you reconciled with your creator and lived a fulfilled life in service to God and humanity. Mina Ibi Ingibo Dein Na Mu till the resurrection morning, when we shall meet at the feet of Jesus to part no more.

Engr. Raymond Osetima Daso Kalaiyo (Son)

TRIBUTE TO MY DEAR MOTHER-IN-LAW

Madam Blessing Daso Kalaiyo, Ma as we fondly called you, you are a mother-in-law with a difference that every woman desire to have. From the first day we met, say 10 years ago, you accepted me as your true daughter whole-hearted and gave me a name, “My Heart”. You were an epitome of love, peace and hospitality. We will not mourn like those without hope, rather thank God for the life of Christ you lived on earth and the invaluable legacy you left behind. You cling to your maker till the last day, that is why we are convinced that God will grant your soul eternal repose at His bosom. Rest on mama, till we meet in the resurrection morning.

Mrs. Charity Raymond Daso Kalaiyo (Daughter-In-Law)

TRIBUTE TO OUR DEAR GRANDMA

Grandma, you were not just our grandmother but a special friend, a virtuous mother by all standard, an inspiration, priceless jewel and heroine. As children, it was very difficult for us seeing you in pains, fighting with illness that held you bound for months till the Lord’s date. Though you lived a fulfilled life at 86, it is quite hard for us to live with the reality that we shall never see you again to play our games. The memories of you will ever remain green in our hearts and your personality crafted after Christ shall continually guide our steps in our dealings with others. Goodnight grandma!

Stacy, Tamunoboma and Tamunoibuomi (The Raymond’s)

A TRIBUTE TO MY DEAR AUNTIE

Today is not a day of mourning but celebration of a fulfilled life in Christ, knowing that we are more than conquerors in Christ; triumphant even at death and comforted that you are resting in the Lord. Mama, you upheld and built on the virtues of Christ and our matriarch, Findinpeleka Silverline Obuoforibo to positively influence us, the children left behind by your siblings, being the last to depart in the family. Your death marks the end of a generation of the Obuoforibo’s, renown for Love, peace, generosity, diligence, heroism and loyalty to community which has rubbed off on us. Mama, the family and I will greatly miss you but we are confident that you are in the arms of the Lord. The memories and pictures of your motherly love, wise counsel and mentoring will always remain in our hearts where you will continuously live. May the Almighty God grant your soul eternal rest, till we meet to part no more. Dien na mu mina ibi minabo.

Jinbobarayesebietonma Karibo-Nelson &Family (Nephew).

OBUOFORIBO (ONYE) FAMILY

OGU TOWN, OGU/BOLO L.G.A,

RIVERS STATE, NIGERIA

August 18, 2021

The Children of

Late Madam Blessing Igbikinimeseworima Daso Kalaiyo.

Kalaiyo War-Canoe House, Okuru-Ama, Port Harcourt.

TRIBUTE TO YOUR BELOVED MOTHER.

To everything, there is a season and a time to every purpose under heaven Eccl 3:1-2. Life is like a stage and time of death is inevitable and unavoidable, but a beautiful gift for a believer in Christ. As we mourn the loss of a great granddaughter of Obuoforibo (Onye), a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and Auntie we give thanks for her lifetime of dedicated service to our dear family and her example of love, courage, determination and thoughtfulness.

We celebrate the life of a unique Auntie of the Onye’s who made a very significant difference to the lives of those who knew her from great distance. She will be greatly missed. We pray God to console you all in Jesus Name.

May her gentle soul rest in peace at the bosom of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Signed:

Alabo Rev. Francis Ada Ebenezer Onye (JP), Head & Paramount Ruler of Onye War-Canoe House and Chairman of Obuoforibo (Onye) Family, Ogu Town. High Chief Engr. S.T. Anga Owiya-Kune (JP)

Elder Samuel Tamuno-Iruowarisima (JP). Supt Apostle George Anaka (JP)

Rev. Nathan Dokibo Samuel. Elder Jinbobaraye Karibo-Nelson.

Mr. Onu Alamina (Secretary)