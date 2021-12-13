ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Otumfuo urges government to accept inputs into 2022 budget

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Otumfuo urges government to accept inputs into 2022 budget
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Asantehene of Asanteman, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has urged government to be welcoming and open to criticism and inputs into the 2022 budget.

The message from the revered King comes in the wake of the standoff in Parliament on the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy proposal of the government between the Majority and Minority Caucus.

“It is to our good that our representatives in Parliament subject national budget to the most vigorous scrutiny and to call for changes. Government must always also have the humility to acknowledge and embrace useful inputs from all sources,” His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said at Manhyia Palace on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

According to Otumfuo, although the budget should be subjected to vigorous scrutiny, it should not be in a way that will frustrate government and hinder the execution of its mandate.

“But our representatives need to also bear in mind that it is not the role to either determine policy for the executive or to frustrate them from performing their legitimate duty,” the Asantehene added.

This week, the debate on the 2022 budget will continue in Parliament. Still not in favour of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy), the Minority insists that it remain against the budget.

However, sources have told Modernghana News that the budget is likely to receive approval by Friday before Parliament goes on recess for the Christmas holidays.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Akufo-Addo opens 60th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS
13.12.2021 | Headlines
Kojo Tsikata saved 4th Republic from another Rawlings-engineered coup plot – Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe
13.12.2021 | Headlines
Vigorous debate on budget good but don’t frustrate government — Otumfuo to MPs
13.12.2021 | Headlines
2022 budget: 'Lizards' Majority caucus has recruited 'traitors' Minority to do Akufo-Addo One-Party Kabuki dance in Parliament – Martin Amidu
13.12.2021 | Headlines
2022 budget: 'Judas Iscariot' Minority plotted November 30 no-show with Majority – Martin Amidu
13.12.2021 | Headlines
CETAG threatens to withdraw services from all public colleges over 9months unpaid allowances
13.12.2021 | Headlines
PHOTOS: Bawumia joins Otumfuo to celebrate final ‘Akwasidae’ of 2021
13.12.2021 | Headlines
2022 Budget: Church leaders fast and pray against 'human', 'demonic' will; 'selfishness, confusion, unrest'
13.12.2021 | Headlines
Covid-19: Stop this madness, vaccination must be by choice not force – Sammy Gyamfi
13.12.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line