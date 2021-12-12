ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
12.12.2021 Headlines

‘GH¢240million allocation for e-levy revenue collection makes sense’ – Fuseini Issah

‘GH¢240million allocation for e-levy revenue collection makes sense’ – Fuseini Issah
12.12.2021 LISTEN

A former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Okaikwei North, Mr. Fuseini Issah, has justified the government's allocation of over GHS240 million for the collection of the 1.75 percent levy on electronic transactions.

According to him, the allocation is in line with best practices.

The government has been chastised over the said allocation.

Contributing to the discussion on Citi FM/Citi TV's weekend current affairs programme, The Big Issue on Saturday, December 11, 2021, the former lawmaker justified the allocation.

He said he would rather be surprised if no allocation was made in the budget for the collection of the e-levy.

“It makes sense for the government to budget for the collection of the revenue for the e-levy. In any case, there would be collection and someone or entity has to do the collection and that is why it has been budgeted for and that's the essence of budgeting.”

“I think it is the appropriate thing to be done and nothing untoward has been done. If GRA or KelniGvG does the collection, it will be paid for.”

The concern was first raised by the MP for North Tongu, Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

According to him, the allocation is needless and does not pass any test of accountability.

The matter of the imposition of the e-levy in the 2022 budget remains the most contentious in the house.

“We take the view that over the last four years, the Ghanaian taxpayer has been burdened with billions of cedis in the name of revenue assurance contracts and arrangements and so you can speak to the KelniGVG and the rest, and they are very costly”.

“We should by now be having very adequate and reliable systems if we are getting value for money for all of these arrangements. We do not need another entity to be granted such a colossal amount in the name of revenue assurance,” he said in a Citi News interview.

—citinewsroom

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
‘WASSCE results have put Free SHS critics to shame’ – Akufo-Addo shades
12.12.2021 | Headlines
E-levy: Break your silence — Jantuah tells Bawumia
12.12.2021 | Headlines
'You weapon-fight us, we send you to the other side' – IGP cautions Krobo rabble-rousers
11.12.2021 | Headlines
Nobody can prove that my government has wasted public funds – Akufo-Addo
11.12.2021 | Headlines
Franklin Cudjoe slams government over GH¢240M revenue assurance for e-levy
11.12.2021 | Headlines
‘Dumsor’ over, power restored to Ashanti Region — GRIDCo announces
11.12.2021 | Headlines
GII questions Akufo-Addo’s claims on corruption fight
11.12.2021 | Headlines
Joe Wise rejects Minority Leader’s motion challenging ruling on 2022 Budget
11.12.2021 | Headlines
I'm chasing Opuni, Duffuor, Dauda for GH₵2bn, $850m swallowed by fraud, other crimes – Akufo-Addo
11.12.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line