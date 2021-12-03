ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Association of Cocoa Farmers boycotts 2021 National Farmers’ Day celebration

Social News Association of Cocoa Farmers boycotts 2021 National Farmers’ Day celebration
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Members of the Ghana National Cocoa Farmers Association (GNACOFA) have boycotted this year’s farmers’ day celebration following what they described as Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) failure to address their concerns.

According to them, COCOBOD has over the years refused to consider their welfare as a priority.

They also accuse COCOBOD of not involving them when taking decisions that affect their lives, especially issues concerning their pension.

Stephenson Anane Boateng, the National President of the Association, in an interview said: “We have boycotted the celebration because the kind of treatment we get is not fair to us. We’ve sent them a lot of petitions. We’ve written to all the authorities but nobody has said anything and even there has been no reply. COCOBOD contracted some of our people to do mass spraying, they used chemicals that have affected our people, and they are not being taken care of. COCOBOD has not provided them with medical care. It is just bad.”

Ghana is estimated to have 1.5 million cocoa farmers, many of whom are believed to be poor, although they deal with Ghana's most valuable cash crop.

Recently, cocoa farmers threatened to protest over the implementation of the cocoa farmers' pension scheme by withholding produce from markets.

The government launched the scheme to provide guaranteed retirement benefits to over 1.5 million cocoa farmers across the country.

But the farmers are kicking against the scheme's implementation and have questioned the composition of the board used by the Ghana Cocoa Board to carry out the program.

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
49-year-old Tubodom farmer wins Best Farmer in Techiman North District
03.12.2021 | Social News
Appropriate adequate funds for establishment of Ghana’s CDC — SEND Ghana to gov’t
03.12.2021 | Social News
Fodome: Paramount Chief swears in new Awafia after 25years of vacancy
03.12.2021 | Social News
Sam Ankrah urge economists to evolve into non-partisan professionals
03.12.2021 | Social News
Police declare war on illicit drug business
03.12.2021 | Social News
SD Dombo University staff resumes strike on December 6 over payroll migration issues
03.12.2021 | Social News
Televangelist Marcus Lamb, who discouraged vaccination, dies after being hospitalized for COVID-19
02.12.2021 | Social News
Natives of Keta donate food items to tidal waves victims
02.12.2021 | Social News
Ibn Chambas commends government for resolving Yendi chieftaincy dispute
02.12.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line