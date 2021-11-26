ModernGhana logo
Accra: Police cameras capture five drivers breaching road regulations

The drivers of five vehicles have been captured by the Motor Traffic Monitoring and Surveillance Centre of the Ghana Police Service for various road offences.

The drivers engaged in road traffic offences including unauthorized stopping, dangerous driving that posed danger to pedestrians, and other motorists.

They were captured in snapshots and video footage along the Spintex Road-Papaye, Airport Traffic Light and Oponglo Junction, all in the Greater Accra Region, on Friday, November 26, 2021.

The police have thus urged the drivers of the vehicles that have been captured to report to the Accra Central Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) office, at Tudu within 24 hours.

This is to help with investigations.

The registration numbers of the vehicles are GN 3579- 20, MAJESTY 1 and GR 7648- 15.

The two others are GR 1460- 19 and GN 2939- 14.

In partnership with Citi TV‘s War Against Indiscipline (WAI), the police through surveillance gadgets dotted across the city, have been capturing drivers misconducting themselves on the road .

Most of the culprits violated sections of the road traffic regulations by driving in the median of the road, using the shoulders of the road, and also for wrongful parking.

Drivers or owners of vehicles are going to be traced and arraigned if they fail to honour the police invitation.

—citinewsroom

