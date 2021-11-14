GBC Radio Central is 25 years

GBC Radio Central is one of the regional stations of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC). It is part of its public service broadcasting mandate which is to get government information disseminated to all persons across the country.

GBC Radio Central was commissioned as the Central Regional Station on Wednesday 6th November, 1996. Thus, 6th November, 2021 marks the 25th anniversary of its establishment.

GBC Radio Central launched its Silver Jubilee at its premises in Cape Coast on Monday 8th November, 2021.

Speaking at the ceremony, the current Regional Director, Mr. Alex Nick Ashie took the opportunity to thank his staff saying "There is a set of people whom I would want to thank on this auspicious day from the bottom of my heart".

He added, "First of all our present and ex-staff who have worked to help this corporation and station to the zenith of success. I take pride in saying that we have the best and extraordinary employees with equally high aspiration and dreams.

"They have worked against all the odds that occurred in these 25 years to make what seemed impossible, possible, our corporation in that matter radio central has become a shining example amongst the leading Radio Stations in our country that has created quality income jobs in this olden historical administrative city of olden Ghana, Gold Coast".

Mr. Ashie stressed the need to build trust amongst staff. "For me, trust has two parts, one is the ability to believe in others and another is being trustworthy to others for successful business".

He noted, "It is important to take both sides together hand in hand. I have the most reliable dependable and predictable staff who are benevolent enough to put aside their self-interest.

"The best way to make things happen is through the deep understanding of staff needs and aspirations that can be achieved by the perfect blend of demand winning performance and compassionate side for the staff."

The Acting Director of Radio, Mr. Yaw Opoku Agyapong, the special guest of honour officially launched the 25th anniversary celebration of GBC Radio Central.

He indicated stated, "My language is called 'Fanglish' (meaning a mixture of Fante and English language)".

He intimated that there are three things he would like to share. "First is nostalgic, second is coincidence and the third one is encouragement".

With nostalgia, Mr. Opoku Agyapong said twenty five years ago, he was a young man working for GBC Radio Central.

According to him, he can vividly recollect when Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings commissioned GBC Radio Central, military commandos besieged the premises for about a week before Flt. Lt. Rawlings set his foot on the compound.

"We were helping the host to set his questions. You set the question, you give it to the commando, he goes through, holds your hand and walk you to your own studio".

He continued "If today marks twenty five years and I've been made the head of Radio and I'm to launch this 25th anniversary, then, it's an honour done me".

On coincidence, Boss Mighty as he is affectionately called revealed that "This current Regional Director's father, Mr. Amasah Ashie was the Regional Director then".

According to him, he has been told about some of the innovations that GBC Radio Central had under him. "The way to go is team work. It's not my way; it's not your way; it's the way. If we don't unite to move forward then, we cannot go anywhere," he stated.

Mr. Ebenezer Wilson-Sey, Relationship Manager of ADB who represented the Branch Manager spoke on the sidelines of the event.

He stated, "Whether we like it or not, the fourth estate of the realm of our governance system is the media".

He indicated that in order for Oguaaman to progress, the state media has a role to play by disseminating the right information to the people.

"The media has a lot of power and if businesses would survive, that power is in the hands of the media. The media only has to avail itself so we can also use them to get to wherever we also want to go," he ended.

The main event of the twenty-five anniversary is slated for the 21st of December, 2021.

Prophet Eric Kingsley Ansah of the Potter's Hand Word Ministry International in Cape Coast prayed to end the official launch of anniversary launch.