Lets go to ECOWAS to probe 1 million ballot stuffing, I'll swear and testify; I won’t run away from the witness box — Mahama to EC

Former President John Mahama has expressed readiness to cooperate with investigative bodies to probe his claims that the Electoral Commission thumb printed one million ballot papers to favour President Nana Addo Dankwa in the 2020 presidential election.

Speaking to Prince Kwame Minkah on Tonton Sansan on TV XYZ to begin the final lap of his ‘thank you’ tour, the 2020 flagbearer of the opposition NDC wondered if the Ghana Police Service could do a good job on the allegations.

Instead, Mr. Mahama said an independent body such as ECOWAS can probe the matter and bring finality to it, assuring that he is ever ready to assist with investigations.

“That is what I want, they said we should have an investigation, let’s have an investigation. But I don’t know if the police are the best to do that. I don’t know what the police are going to investigate. We want an independent inquiry or let’s go to ECOWAS. ECOWAS has an electoral body, let them come and investigate Ghana’s election of 2020,” he said.

Pledging his readiness, the former president said, “I will welcome it, I will testify. Under oath, I will swear an oath and testify. I won’t run away from the witness box.”

At the Let the Citizens Know series held in Accra Monday, October 25, the EC described the claim by the former President as “false and untrue” and stressed that it was in the public interest for the police to initiate full-scale investigation that would require Mr Mahama to provide evidence to the claim he made.

But Mr Mahama insisted that he and the NDC have evidence to buttress their case once there is an independent body to investigate the matter.

“I will not run away. I am ready for the investigation,” he said as he wondered if the police can probe the claim thoroughly