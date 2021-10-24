ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
24.10.2021 Headlines

‘We Won’t Tolerate LGBTQ+’ —Ga Chiefs back criminalization bill

‘We Won’t Tolerate LGBTQ+’ —Ga Chiefs back criminalization bill
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Chiefs in the Greater Accra region have added their voice to the campaign against the legalisation of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) practice in the country.

Vice President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, Nii Odaifio Wulentse III made this known when President Akufo-Addo called on them as part of his three day tour of the national capital, Accra.

In a speech, he said “the traditional authorities in the Greater Accra region wants to use this opportunity to voice out our displeasure on the issue of accepting people indulging in same sex marriage.”

As fathers of the land, they said “we have monitored the social and public discourse and we want to add our voice that this practice will not be entertained or tolerated among our people”, to a rapturous applause from his colleague chiefs.

10242021104130-1h830o4aau-img-20211023-wa0023-300x200

They therefore charged the President and his government to do the needful to save humanity by kicking against anything that will legalise the practice.

President Akufo-Addo was hopeful that Parliament which is now handling the issue of LGBTQ+ will deal with it in a satisfactory way.

Whilst he admitted that there are lots of requests for assistance to help construct new traditional council buildings across the country, President Akufo-Addo assured the Ga-Dangme chiefs that he will try his best to support him in whatever way he can.

He also promised to see to the completion of construction works on the Eastern Corrdior road before the end of his term of office.

He later inspected ongoing works on the Accra Intelligent Traffic Management project and the phase one and two of the La Beach Road completion at the Nungua old barrier being funded by Ghana Development Bank for Cooperation and the Government of Ghana.

Work on the project commenced in June 2020 and expected to be completed in November 2022.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
CDD-Ghana joins calls for new constitution
24.10.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo ends Greater Accra tour
23.10.2021 | Headlines
Be strong — Isaac Adongo consoles Bawumia with a cow for mother's funeral rites on Sunday
23.10.2021 | Headlines
One wife one man is not in the Bible, every man will marry 5 women if I were President – Osofo Kyiri Abosom
23.10.2021 | Headlines
Involve citizenry in making Accra cleanest city in Africa — Akufo-Addo
23.10.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo launches 'Operation Clean Your Frontage' campaign  
23.10.2021 | Headlines
Protestors in London reject Ghana's anti-gay bill
23.10.2021 | Headlines
TOR Scandal: NPP Germany wants interdicted workers remanded, punished severely
23.10.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo to lead Ghana's delegation to COP26
23.10.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line